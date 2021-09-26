Relative Value Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,757 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,401,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $100.05.

