Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $250.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $179.66 and a one year high of $255.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

