Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $195.10 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.86.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

