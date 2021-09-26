Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 667 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

