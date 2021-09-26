Regal Beloit Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 30th (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $143.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average of $142.75.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. Analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBC. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

