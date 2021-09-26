Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

REPH stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 52,020 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,562,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 466,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 367,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

