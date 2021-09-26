Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

