RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Upgraded by Truist Securities to “Buy”

Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $225.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ROLL. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.25.
ROLL stock opened at $211.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $250.52.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.6% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.