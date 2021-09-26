RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Upgraded by Truist Securities to “Buy”

Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $225.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ROLL. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.25.

ROLL stock opened at $211.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.6% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

