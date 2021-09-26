Raymond James Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $121.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DELL. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $105.23. The company has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,958,955 shares of company stock worth $193,691,190 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after acquiring an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

