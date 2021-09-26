Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.