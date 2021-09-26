Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $803.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

