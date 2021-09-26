Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

RXT opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -10.36.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

