Quilter Plc Takes Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

NYSE:EFR opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

