Quilter Plc Sells 48,197 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,197 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Fastly were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastly by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 22.0% in the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 25.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,902 shares of company stock worth $6,037,685. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLY opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

