Quilter Plc Purchases Shares of 2,725 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 296.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $67.63 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

