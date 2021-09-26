Quilter Plc Purchases 9,160 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 59.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.