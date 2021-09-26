Quilter Plc Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Tower by 35.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $139,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,545,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,614,000 after buying an additional 574,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,715,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,760,000 after buying an additional 555,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $282.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.04. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

