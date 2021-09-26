Quilter Plc Grows Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Quilter Plc raised its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,018,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 262,392 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 87.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.