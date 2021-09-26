Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $4.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,003,000 after purchasing an additional 180,201 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $153.09. 658,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

