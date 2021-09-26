Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.29. 1,027,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,829. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.