Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

HealthEquity stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6,610.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,400,000 after buying an additional 109,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,307,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after buying an additional 138,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $442,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $2,288,740. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

