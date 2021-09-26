Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Cut by Analyst

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.91.

Shares of TOY opened at C$43.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.09. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$25.54 and a twelve month high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.14 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

