Q DAO Governance token v1.0 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,814.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.92 million and $7,814.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.06 or 0.00026276 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00068205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00102434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00133221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,102.43 or 1.00052262 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.16 or 0.06739848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.91 or 0.00755485 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

