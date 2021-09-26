Puyi (PUYI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 27th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Puyi stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. Puyi has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

