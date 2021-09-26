PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $9.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,526,000 after buying an additional 158,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after buying an additional 486,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after buying an additional 123,658 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

