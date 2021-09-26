Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.