Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) traded down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,825 megawatts of electricity; and 43, 211 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

