Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.00

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 2629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

