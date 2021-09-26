ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,805,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,099,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,341,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000.

Shares of PAWZ opened at $81.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $84.20.

