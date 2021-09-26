Prometeus Market Cap Tops $259.71 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $259.71 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.79 or 0.00036431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00131231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043359 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

