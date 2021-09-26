Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $548 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.16 million.Progress Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

