Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT Raised to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $100,000.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

