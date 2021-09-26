Priscilla Hung Sells 4,851 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $564,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $580,699.00.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $5,349,000. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on GWRE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

