Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Installed Building Products worth $19,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,273,000 after acquiring an additional 136,321 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $114,657,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,487,000 after purchasing an additional 89,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBP stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.52 and a 200 day moving average of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

