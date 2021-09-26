Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $20,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.34.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

