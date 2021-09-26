Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $19,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 25.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after buying an additional 20,849 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $818,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $41.35 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.