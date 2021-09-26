Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.79 Million Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,481 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of J2 Global worth $20,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in J2 Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in J2 Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $141.59 on Friday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

