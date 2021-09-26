Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in National Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

National Instruments stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 257.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

