Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives $52.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PRAX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.
In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $893.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
