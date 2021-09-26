Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives $52.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRAX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $893.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

