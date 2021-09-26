PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.85 on Friday. PPD has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $46.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PPD will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PPD by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in PPD by 14.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in PPD by 9.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PPD by 11.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 53,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new position in PPD during the second quarter worth $350,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

