Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.447 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
POW opened at C$41.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.56. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.95 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The company has a current ratio of 130.01, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. The company has a market cap of C$28.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$19.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2399997 EPS for the current year.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
