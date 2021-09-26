Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.447 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

POW opened at C$41.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.56. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.95 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The company has a current ratio of 130.01, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. The company has a market cap of C$28.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$19.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2399997 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

