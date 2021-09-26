Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on November 1st

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.447 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$41.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.56. The company has a current ratio of 130.01, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.95 and a 1-year high of C$44.53.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$19.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2399997 EPS for the current year.

POW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.13.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.