Portion (PRT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33,251.00

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. Portion has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $33,251.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00129667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,157,921 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

