Portion (PRT) Price Reaches $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Portion has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. Portion has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $33,251.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00129667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,157,921 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars.

