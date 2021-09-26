Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92. Popular has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

In related news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

