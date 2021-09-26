Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $24.79 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.07 or 0.00020959 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00103216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00134443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,208.75 or 0.99800413 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.69 or 0.07087828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.29 or 0.00760580 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.