Polychain Monsters Price Down 17.5% This Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $45.54 million and $1.43 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for $13.40 or 0.00030766 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00129667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,290,833 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,287 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

