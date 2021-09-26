Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$29.94 million for the quarter.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.