PlatON (LAT) One Day Volume Hits $10.16 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, PlatON has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a total market cap of $17.86 million and $10.16 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00132006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042970 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,568,862 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.