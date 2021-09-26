Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $21.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

